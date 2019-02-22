Pensioner Dies After Being Mugged In Birmingham

A manslaughter investigation's been opened and six people have been arrested after a pensioner died 11 days after being mugged in Birmingham.

The 73-year-old woman fell to the ground and dislocated her shoulder as a man tried to steal her handbag at around 2.30pm on February 5, West Midlands Police said.

The victim received treatment for her injuries after the incident on Petersfield Road in Hall Green before being released from hospital.

But she was readmitted on February 15 and died the following day.

The force said inquiries are ongoing to determine her cause of death.

The robber managed to escape the scene after running off and getting into a grey Volkswagen Bora.

Police said six arrests have now been made after two other women were targeted within hours of the attack on the 73-year-old.

A 57-year-old woman was approached by a man who snatched her handbag at around 1.45pm on Westfield Road in the Acocks Green area of Birmingham.

The attacker ran off and was also seen getting into a grey Volkswagen Bora, police said.

The other mugging happened at around 3pm on Hazelwood Road, Acocks Green, when a 67-year-old woman had her bag snatched from her as she was walking home.

The force said the offender ran off and got into a dark-coloured car.

On Wednesday, three men aged 20, 22, and 18 were arrested on suspicion of robbery and manslaughter, a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of robbery and manslaughter, a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of robbery and a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of assault with intent to rob.

Detective Inspector Richard Marsh from force CID at Stechford said:

"My thoughts are with the family of the woman who has died at this tragic time. They are being supported by specialist officers and updated with all developments.

"We're working tirelessly to understand what has happened and will continue to do all we can to protect those who are most vulnerable in our communities.

"Reassurance patrols have been stepped up in the area and I'd urge people to be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour."

Mr Marsh added: "I'd also like to directly appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any of these robberies or who may have any other information which may assist our investigation to get in touch as soon as possible."