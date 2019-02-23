Police Name Birmingham Stab Victim

23 February 2019, 08:07 | Updated: 23 February 2019, 08:18

abdullah

Police have named a 16 year old boy killed in a stabbing in Birmingham.

Abdullah Muhammad died on Herbert Road in Small Heath on Weednesday 20 February - a 15 year old was also injured

This week, Deputy Chief Constable Louisa Rolfe called on communities to work with police to identify those involved in violent crime involving knives.

DCC Rolfe said: "We'll be leaving no stone unturned to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

"You'll see a very robust policing response that's sensitive to the fears and concerns of our local communities.

"Our thoughts remain with Abdullah's family, friends and the local community in Small Heath.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cheshire Police: Man rejected for job for being white and straight tribunal finds

UK & World

'Outdated' pagers to be phased out of the NHS by 2021

UK & World

Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri says Pep Guardiola 'lucky' Man City gave him time

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News