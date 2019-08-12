Man charged with attempted murder of police officer in Birmingham

12 August 2019, 06:38 | Updated: 12 August 2019, 06:47

Moorcroft Road, Moseley
Moorcroft Road, Moseley. Picture: Google Maps Street View

A man has been charged with trying to kill a police officer who was knocked down and driven over while trying to arrest a suspected car thief in Birmingham.

Mubashar Hussain, formerly of Sherwood Road in Hall Green, is accused of assaulting a 42-year-old traffic officer and then hijacking his police car and running him over on Saturday.

He will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court, where he will also face charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, a separate count of dangerous driving, wounding another officer who suffered a cut arm, four counts of assaulting other Pcs, driving while disqualified, motoring offences and two car thefts.

The officer had attempted to pull over a suspected stolen Range Rover in Moorcroft Road, Moseley, at around 4.45pm on Saturday.

He was assaulted and punched to the ground before being reversed into and run over.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition and, although his injuries are no longer life-threatening, West Midlands Police say they could be life-changing.

The 42-year-old suffered a broken pelvis as well as head, abdominal and other internal injuries and underwent surgery on Saturday and Sunday.

A second man, 24-year-old Ahsan Ghafoor, of Fulham Road in Sparkhill, has been charged with the same two car thefts, plus dangerous driving and other motoring offences. He will also appear in court on Monday.

The second car theft relates to another Range Rover reportedly stolen in Birmingham on Friday.

West Midlands Police Supt Tom Joyce, said: "The messages from the public have been really uplifting; it's times like these that hit home to people what a challenging role policing can be and that officers across the country are putting themselves on the line every day to protect the public.

"Working in policing and helping people in need is a hugely rewarding job but it comes with it inherent risks.

"Everyone at West Midlands Police is hoping the officer makes a full and swift recovery and our thoughts are with him and his family."

