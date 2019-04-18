Rail Disruption Over Easter Weekend

Network Rail is reminding passengers of disruption to the trains this Bank Holiday weekend.

Euston will be closed over the Easter weekend (19-22 April) and the early May bank holiday weekend (4-6 May) with no trains in or out of the main line station on those days.

This will have a major impact on journeys including alternative routes, longer travel times and busier trains than normal.

Network Rail is carrying out work at London Euston, in the West Midlands, the North West and Cumbria as part of Britain’s Railway Upgrade Plan.

The upgrades at Euston are in preparation for HS2, Britain’s new high-speed railway and includes work to clear additional concourse space to help customers move more freely around the station.

Martin Frobisher, route managing director for Network Rail’s London North Western route, said: “We recognise there is never an ideal time to shut the railway for our must-do work. Bank holidays are the least disruptive time to do it, when fewer passengers use the railway compared to the working week. That way we can do the maximum amount of work while impacting the fewest number of people.

“Train companies and Network Rail have worked together to minimise disruption for customers by doing a lot of work over the Easter and early May bank holidays. The alternative would have been closing the line and Euston station over multiple weekends throughout the summer.”

Between 19-22 April and 4-6 May: