Slaven Bilic Named As New WBA Boss

13 June 2019, 13:33 | Updated: 13 June 2019, 13:35

slaven

Slaven Bilic has been named as the new manager of West Brom, the Championship club have announced.

The Baggies turned to former West Ham boss Bilic to replace Darren Moore, who was sacked in March.

The 50-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with Albion, who reached the Championship play-off semi-finals last season.

Bilic told his new club's official website: "I'm delighted with this opportunity of course.

"We want to improve, we want to improve on the pitch and Albion have convinced me they want to return to the Premier League. Albion have a short-term project and a long project and they do not clash.

"They wanted me to lead them, to help improve them. They made it clear they wanted me to be the one to lead them in this and I didn't think twice once they had spoken to me."


Albion technical director Luke Dowling added: "We had the opportunity to ensure we conducted a wide range of interviews and were determined to take it.

"We have spoken to some outstanding candidates and I would like to thank them for their interest in the post.

"But from the moment we spoke to Slaven, we were struck by his enthusiasm and excitement about this challenge. He is determined to get back to the Premier League and believes passionately that he can do that with Albion.

"We believe he is a great 'fit' for us - his presence, experience and management qualities are just what we need."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gareth Bale should leave Real Madrid on loan, says Ramon Calderon

Sport

Low-key funeral for Jeremy Kyle Show guest Steve Dymond

UK & World

RFU chief confirms Eddie Jones will remain England head coach until 2021

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Is this the end for Gary?

Will Coronation Street's Gary Windass die after Rick Neelan buries him alive?

TV & Movies

Villanelle pink blouse and skirt Killing Eve season 2

10 most iconic Villanelle outfits from Killing Eve

Fashion

Lorraine Kelly and Esther McVey have been at the centre of 'feud' speculation

What happened between Lorraine Kelly and Esther McVey? What have the TV stars said about each other?

Celebrities

A flight attendant has revealed why you shouldn't drink plane water

The reason you should never drink water on a plane, according to a flight attendant

Lifestyle

The ride has just opened at Aqualandia, Benidorm

The largest water slide in the WORLD has opened in Benidorm

Travel

The texturising spray is available from Boots

Love Island's Lucie uses a £3 texturising spray for her beach waves

TV & Movies