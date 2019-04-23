Suspicious Package Investigated In Wolverhampton
23 April 2019, 17:19 | Updated: 23 April 2019, 17:23
West Midlands Police are investigating reports of a suspicious package in Wolverhampton.
A cordon has been put in place and Waterloo Road, Hayward Way & Newhampton Road are currently closed.
Drivers are urged to find alternative routes.
ROAD CLOSURES| We were called to Waterloo Road in #Wolverhampton at around 3.05pm today to reports of a suspicious package. A cordon has been put in place and Waterloo Road, Hayward Way & Newhampton Road are currently closed. Drivers are urged to find alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/H9J2XLB53L— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) 23 April 2019