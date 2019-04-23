Suspicious Package Investigated In Wolverhampton

23 April 2019, 17:19 | Updated: 23 April 2019, 17:23

police car

West Midlands Police are investigating reports of a suspicious package in Wolverhampton.

A cordon has been put in place and Waterloo Road, Hayward Way & Newhampton Road are currently closed.

Drivers are urged to find alternative routes.

 

