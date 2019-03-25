Third Charge After Small Heath Teenage Murder

25 March 2019, 05:49 | Updated: 25 March 2019, 05:51

abdullah

Detectives investigating the death of Abdullah Muhammad in Birmingham have charged a third person with his murder.

A 17-year-old from Birmingham who can’t be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Friday (22nd March) from an address in Rugby following the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Abdullah in Herbert Road, Small Heath on the evening of Wednesday 20 February.

The 17-year-old was also charged with two counts of robbery and is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court this morning (25th).

Latest News

See more Latest News

Callum Hudson-Odoi to get first England start against Montenegro

Sport

Majestic Wine to shut stores under 'Naked' transformation plan

UK & World

New Zealand shootings: Jacinda Ardern announces inquiry into deadly terror attack

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Fleur East is engaged

Fleur East announces she’s engaged to boyfriend of nine years Marcel Badiane-Robin

Celebrities

Christian Dior : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020

Victoria star Jenna Coleman “sets a really high bar” says new co-star

TV & Movies

Cheryl joined bandmates Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh at Rochelle Humes’ 30th birthday party over the weekend.

Cheryl joins Girls Aloud pals at Rochelle Humes’ 30th birthday bash

Celebrities

The powerful paste is available at budget home stores including Home Bargains, Poundland and The Range.

Cleaning-mad mum uses £1 paste to transform frying pans

Lifestyle

Louis Tomlinson Visits KISS FM

Louis Tomlinson braves family day out to celebrate twin sisters' birthdays

Celebrities

Pride of Britain Awards 2018 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Kym Marsh says daughter Polly 'saved' her from 'darkness' following son's death

Celebrities