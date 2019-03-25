Third Charge After Small Heath Teenage Murder

Detectives investigating the death of Abdullah Muhammad in Birmingham have charged a third person with his murder.

A 17-year-old from Birmingham who can’t be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Friday (22nd March) from an address in Rugby following the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Abdullah in Herbert Road, Small Heath on the evening of Wednesday 20 February.

The 17-year-old was also charged with two counts of robbery and is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court this morning (25th).