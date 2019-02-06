Thousands Raised For Stafford Fire Family

6 February 2019, 05:51 | Updated: 6 February 2019, 06:56

Stafford House Fire Teddy Bears Tributes Four Chil

Thousands of pounds has been raised for the family ripped apart after a house fire in Stafford.

Four children were confirmed dead at the scene of the serious house fire in the Highfields area of the town on Tuesday (5th) morning.

Two adults and a two year-old boy are being treated in hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.

Emergency services were called to Sycamore Lane at around 2:40am on Tuesday; confirming just after 8am that four children inside the property could not be saved.

Since then, the whole community has come together with a crowdfunding page set up for the family, as well as collections for food, clothes and supplies.

Fire investigators continue to work at the scene, to establish the cause of the fire.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ocado warns of setback after 'substantial' fire damage

UK & World

Jennifer Lawrence spotted with 'massive ring' after getting engaged

Showbiz

Cardiff was covered in a thick blanket of snow last week - and there could be a LOT more to come

'Arctic CYCLONE' heading to the UK... bringing a month of blizzards and -16C temperatures

Weather

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News