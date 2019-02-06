Thousands Raised For Stafford Fire Family

Thousands of pounds has been raised for the family ripped apart after a house fire in Stafford.

Four children were confirmed dead at the scene of the serious house fire in the Highfields area of the town on Tuesday (5th) morning.

Two adults and a two year-old boy are being treated in hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.

Emergency services were called to Sycamore Lane at around 2:40am on Tuesday; confirming just after 8am that four children inside the property could not be saved.

Since then, the whole community has come together with a crowdfunding page set up for the family, as well as collections for food, clothes and supplies.

More than £16,000 has been raised for the family of four children killed in a house fire in Stafford



Fire investigators continue to work at the scene, to establish the cause of the fire.