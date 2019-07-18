Three Men Charged After Ladywood Drive-By Shooting

18 July 2019, 17:15 | Updated: 18 July 2019, 17:16

Police

Three men have been charged with conspiracy to murder after a shooting outside a primary school.

Dante Mullings, 23, died of a gunshot wound in St Vincent Road West in the Ladywood area of Birmingham, just after 5pm on May 7.

The violence unfolded yards from the windows of classrooms at St John and St Peter's CE Academy, where children had been studying a couple of hours before.

Two other men were injured.

On Wednesday, West Midlands Police arrested four men in connection with the shooting and 24 hours later charged three of those with conspiring to murder young father Mr Mullings.

Ihsann Bernard, 20, from Anerley Road, Birmingham, and 23-year-old Omarni Warren Bernard-Sewell, of no fixed address, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court earlier, a force spokesman said.

A third man, Dior Jackson, 20, from Wadington Avenue, Birmingham, will appear before the same court on Friday.

A fourth man has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Mallett, from the force's CID, described the arrests earlier this week as "a significant step forward".

He added: "Mr Mullings' family have been kept updated with this latest development and continue to be supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.

"I continue to ask anyone who has any information which they believe would assist our investigation and hasn't already spoken to us to get in touch."

