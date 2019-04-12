Two Bereaved Birmingham Families Appeal For Neo-Natal Centre

Two Birmingham families have launched a £3.5 million pound appeal for a bereavement centre at Birmingham Women's Hospital.

On Friday they unveiled artist impressions of the brand new, purpose built centre, where pregnancy and neonatal loss can be discussed.

It's been done as patients often speak of feeling rushed and having nowhere to go after recieving devastating news.

Lynette Parkes, from Hagley is one of those women affected.

A new bereavement centre is being opened at #Birmingham women’s Hospital. @BWH_NHS Lynette Parks sadly lost her baby James and told us what a difference a place like this would have made to her at the time #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/vubPQmdVtC — Heart West Midlands News (@HeartWMidsNews) April 12, 2019

Lynette along with Leon James and wife Amy, who lost their son Ezra at 23 weeks are coming together to launch the appeal for the centre.

It would make Woodland House, the name planned for the building, a reality.

Around 2,000 women experience loss at Birmingham Women's Hospital every year, whether that is through miscarriage, failed IVF, stillbirth or neonatal death.

Dr Fiona Reynolds, Chief Medical Officer at Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust said: "Our bereaved families will never forget the time they spend with us and whilst we can never ease the heartbreak of losing a precious child, we can create an environment that recognises and honours their loss.

"Our plans for Woodland House mean that, in the future, women and couples facing the terrible shock and distress of loss will be able to spend time together as a family in a quiet, non-clinical space away from the hustle and bustle of the main hospital. They will be given all the privacy and support they need during one of the most upsetting and difficult personal experiences imaginable."

Building work will only start when the money needed has been raised.

Find out more about the Woodland House Appeal or make a donation online at bwh.org.uk/woodland-house. Or to donate £5, text WOODLAND to 70970 (standard terms apply).