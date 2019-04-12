Two Bereaved Birmingham Families Appeal For Neo-Natal Centre

12 April 2019, 18:39

baby

Two Birmingham families have launched a £3.5 million pound appeal for a bereavement centre at Birmingham Women's Hospital.

On Friday they unveiled artist impressions of the brand new, purpose built centre, where pregnancy and neonatal loss can be discussed.

It's been done as patients often speak of feeling rushed and having nowhere to go after recieving devastating news.

Lynette Parkes, from Hagley is one of those women affected.

 

Lynette along with Leon James and wife Amy, who lost their son Ezra at 23 weeks are coming together to launch the appeal for the centre.

It would make Woodland House, the name planned for the building, a reality.

Around 2,000 women experience loss at Birmingham Women's Hospital every year, whether that is through miscarriage, failed IVF, stillbirth or neonatal death.

Dr Fiona Reynolds, Chief Medical Officer at Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust said: "Our bereaved families will never forget the time they spend with us and whilst we can never ease the heartbreak of losing a precious child, we can create an environment that recognises and honours their loss.

"Our plans for Woodland House mean that, in the future, women and couples facing the terrible shock and distress of loss will be able to spend time together as a family in a quiet, non-clinical space away from the hustle and bustle of the main hospital. They will be given all the privacy and support they need during one of the most upsetting and difficult personal experiences imaginable."

Building work will only start when the money needed has been raised.

Find out more about the Woodland House Appeal or make a donation online at bwh.org.uk/woodland-house. Or to donate £5, text WOODLAND to 70970 (standard terms apply).

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liverpool legend Tommy Smith dies at age of 74

Sport

Chelsea to take action against any 'disrespectful' fans at Anfield

Sport

Cricketer Alex Hepburn sobs in the dock as he is found guilty of raping sleeping woman

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Disney have just announced the launch date for Disney Plus

Disney films will be leaving Netflix as they launch new Disney+ service

Showbiz

Anton Du Beke has been tipped to replace Darcey

New Strictly judge: who will replace Darcey Bussell?

TV & Movies

Ikea bag

Bride shares a genius Ikea bag hack to help you pee in your wedding gown

Weddings

This surgeon has developed a workout to help stop snoring

This five minute mouth workout will stop your snoring

Lifestyle

Tired primary school children will be given Fridays off

A primary school is giving children Friday afternoons off because "they're too tired"

Lifestyle

Easter weekend kicks off next week (stock image)

When is Easter 2019, is it a Bank Holiday and why do we celebrate it?

Lifestyle