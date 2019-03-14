Walsall Man Charged Over Birmingham Fatal Stabbing

14 March 2019, 12:33 | Updated: 14 March 2019, 12:34

abdullah

﻿A Walsall man has been charged with the murder of a teenager in Birmingham.

Demille Innis, who's 19 years old from Pugh Crescent, was arrested on Monday 11 March after the fatal stabbing of Abdullah Muhammed in Small Heath on Wednesday 20 February.

The 16 year old was one of several young people in Birmingham during February to have lost their lives to knife crime over the space of a fortnight.

Innis is also facing charges of two counts of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He's due before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday 14 March.

