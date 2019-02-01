Warwickshire Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter After Fight In Nuneaton

A man from Nuneaton has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 30 year-old Bradd Darby last year.

James Norton got involved in a violent argument in Vernons Lane in Nuneaton last February, where he stabbed Bradd Darby multiple times.

Bradd died from his injuries in hospital. Norton was arrested a short time later after being found in possession of the bloodied knife he had used to stab Bradd.

Norton was originally charged with Bradd's murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility. This plea was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon, causing grievous bodily harm, and unlawfully and maliciously inflicting a wound, in connection with injuries caused to others involved in the incident.

Charges of escaping lawful custody and possession of a tazer were left to lie on file.

Norton will be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on 22 March 2019.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Hill said: "This was a shocking incident in broad daylight that left a huge impact on the local community.

"This is another example of the consequences of carrying a knife. Norton's decision to carry a knife that day has left a young man dead and a grieving family.

"I only hope this serves as a warning to others."