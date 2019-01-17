West Midlands House Searched In Suzy Lamplugh Investigation "Still Ripped Apart"

17 January 2019, 09:15 | Updated: 17 January 2019, 09:27

A man from Sutton Coldfield, whose house was ripped apart when it became the centre of a historical murder investigation says it's been a living hell.

In October 2018, Met police officers dug large holes at the property, which once belonged to the mother of the prime suspect.

Detectives found no evidence relating to the suspected murder of Suzy Lamplugh, more than three decades earlier.

Phil Carey told us months later, many parts of the house are still unlivable.

He says in the last 10 weeks, officers have sent one contractor back out to the house. 

The Met Police has told Heart it's committed to fixing the property.

