West Midlands Men Jailed For dealing Class A Drugs

Two men have been jailed for supplying Class A drugs across the West Midlands thanks to a call from a concerned member of the public who alerted police to their suspicious behaviour.

They were found in possession of a quantity of Class A drugs, a substantial amount of cash and several phones. on Friday 25th January, they were found guilty and sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Mahmood was jailed for five and a half years, which includes a 12 week activation of a previous suspended sentence, he’s also been ordered to pay a fine under the Misuse of Drugs Act and a victim surcharge of £170.

Nazir was jailed for six years and eight months for his involvement in supplying crack cocaine and cocaine.