West Midlands Men Jailed For dealing Class A Drugs

29 January 2019, 13:29 | Updated: 29 January 2019, 13:32

Aadil Nazir

Two men have been jailed for more than 11 years for supplying Class A drugs across the West Midlands.

23 year old Ikram Mahmood, of Windmill Lane in Smethwick, and Aadil Nazir, who's 24 and from Pershore Road in Birmingham, were both arrested back in August 2017 in Oldbury.

The two were sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

Two men have been jailed for supplying Class A drugs across the West Midlands thanks to a call from a concerned member of the public who alerted police to their suspicious behaviour.

They were found in possession of a quantity of Class A drugs, a substantial amount of cash and several phones. on Friday 25th January, they were found guilty and sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Mahmood was jailed for five and a half years, which includes a 12 week activation of a previous suspended sentence, he’s also been ordered to pay a fine under the Misuse of Drugs Act and a victim surcharge of £170.

Nazir was jailed for six years and eight months for his involvement in supplying crack cocaine and cocaine.

 

