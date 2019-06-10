Willenhall Sex Abuser Jailed

A man from the Black Country, who sexually abused a number of young girls over a period of ten years, has been jailed.

Dale Fellows, who's from Rosehill Gardens, has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars.

The 34 year old's also been ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Sergeant Vicky Kelleher, from West Midlands Police, said: "Without the courage of the victims in coming forward we would not have been able to bring Fellows to justice.

"Their bravery enabled us to fully investigate and ensure no-one else will have to suffer sexual abuse at his hands in future.