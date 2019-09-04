Four arrested over Wolverhampton crash which left brothers dead

Sanjay and Pawanveer Singh. Picture: West Midlands Police

Police investigating the deaths of two young brothers in a Wolverhampton collision have arrested four men.

West Midlands Police carried out early morning warrants as part of their enquiries into the fatal collision in Birmingham New Road on 14 March. Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his 10-year-old brother Sanjay, were travelling in a BMW with their mother which was hit by an Audi S3. The driver of the Audi fled the scene.

Four men, aged 22, 23, 28 and 31 were yesterday (3rd) arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to pervert the course of the justice. They have been released under investigation.

A 31-year-old man from a third car, a Bentley, was previously arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. A 23-year-old man was arrested several days later and they both also remain released under investigation.

DC Karl Davies, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "No one will ever forget that tragic evening which ripped a family apart.

"These arrests are part of our ongoing enquiries and we remain as determined as ever to get answers for the family of Pawanveer and Sanjay."