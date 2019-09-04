Four arrested over Wolverhampton crash which left brothers dead

4 September 2019, 06:16

Sanjay and Pawanveer Singh
Sanjay and Pawanveer Singh. Picture: West Midlands Police

Police investigating the deaths of two young brothers in a Wolverhampton collision have arrested four men.

West Midlands Police carried out early morning warrants as part of their enquiries into the fatal collision in Birmingham New Road on 14 March. Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his 10-year-old brother Sanjay, were travelling in a BMW with their mother which was hit by an Audi S3. The driver of the Audi fled the scene.

Four men, aged 22, 23, 28 and 31 were yesterday (3rd) arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to pervert the course of the justice. They have been released under investigation.

A 31-year-old man from a third car, a Bentley, was previously arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. A 23-year-old man was arrested several days later and they both also remain released under investigation.

DC Karl Davies, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "No one will ever forget that tragic evening which ripped a family apart.

"These arrests are part of our ongoing enquiries and we remain as determined as ever to get answers for the family of Pawanveer and Sanjay."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The weather is set to change this week

UK weather: Flood warnings as 60mph gales and torrential rain set to thrash Britain

Weather

Police use of facial recognition is legal, High Court rules

UK & World

Italian GP: Ferrari's power or Mercedes persistence to triumph?

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Skunks visited the studio today

This Morning thrown into chaos as Holly Willoughby almost gets sprayed by a SKUNK

TV & Movies

Holly looked stunning on This Morning today

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's denim midi skirt and matching shirt

Celebrities

Summer has signed up to a management agency

Paul Hollywood's ex, Summer Monteys-Fullham signs to talent agency in bid for stardom

Celebrities

Nadine and Jason have split up, according to sources

Nadine Coyle has SPLIT from Jason Bell after 11 years together

Celebrities

Mrs Hinch has come under fire for her plastic usage

Mrs Hinch defends herself after being accused of ‘damaging the planet’ with plastic waste and chemicals from cleaning products

Celebrities

Patsy Kensit was last seen on Holby in December 2010

Patsy Kensit teases permanent Holby City return ahead of Faye Morton comeback

TV & Movies