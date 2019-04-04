Woman Arrested On Suspicion Of Selly Oak Murder

4 April 2019, 05:45 | Updated: 4 April 2019, 05:49

Selly Oak Birmingham stabbing Barnes Hill

A woman is being quizzed on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed in Birmingham.

The 53-year-old is known to the victim, a 52-year-old man, who died in hospital on Tuesday following the alleged attack in the Selly Oak area of the city.

He was found with a serious stab wound in a property in Alwold Court, Barnes Hill, at around 1am.

The woman was originally held on suspicion of assault but is now being quizzed on suspicion of murder.

She remains in custody and detectives have been granted more time to question her.

A police spokesman said: "A man has lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this terrible time.

"A woman known to him has been arrested"

West Midlands Police are still urging anyone with any information to come forward.

