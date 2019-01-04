Woman Dies Days After Being Hit By A Car In Birmingham

An elderly woman who was hit by a car in the West Midlands earlier this week - has died in hospital.

78 year old Eugenia Petrou was knocked over on a Zebra Crossing in the Northfield area of Birmingham just before 5 o'clock on Wednesday afternoon.

Her family say they're truly devastated to have lost a loving, caring mother and grandmother.

Sergeant Alan Wood from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family at this tragic time. The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting us with our enquiries and we are appealing to anyone who saw what happened to get in touch with us.”