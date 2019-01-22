Dyson to move HQ out of Wiltshire

Dyson has confirmed plans to move it's headquarters from Wiltshire to Singapore.

It follows an announcement last year that the company would be manufacturing its new electric cars there too, rather than the UK.

Chief executive Jim Rowan dismissed the idea of Brexit and lower taxes being a motivation.

"The move is nothing to do with Brexit or tax, it's about making sure we are future proofed. There are huge revenue opportunities in Singapore, China is the poster child of that.

"The tax difference is negligible for us, we are taxed all over the world and we will continue to pay tax in the UK. We will continue to invest in the UK, in Malmesbury, in Bristol and London."

It's believed two of Dyson's senior executives will move to Singapore to begin with, with more following in the future.

In a statement the firm said:

"An increasing majority of Dyson's customers and all of our manufacturing operations are now in Asia; this shift has been occurring for some time and will quicken as Dyson brings its electric vehicle to market.

"We are now at a point where Dyson's corporate head office will relocate there to reflect the increasing importance of Asia to Dyson's business."

Dyson says it is still committed to Britain and is already investing £200 million in new buildings and testing facilities at its campus at Hullavington Airfield.