Eleven arrests across Swindon

A series of drug warrants across Swindon has led to the arrest of eleven people.

The operation was targeting a County Lines drugs gang and involved more than 80 officers and specialist teams.

The early morning raids were a co-ordinated approach to tackle the possession and supply of Class A drugs in the town.

A total of nine males, aged 16, 17, three aged 18, 20, 26, 33 and 46, all from Swindon, have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of Class A drugs.

A 33-year-old woman from Swindon has also been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of Class A drugs. They are all currently in custody at Gablecross Police Station.

A 22-year-old woman has been charged with obstructing police and has been released on unconditional bail to appear before Swindon Magistrates Court next month.

A large quantity of items, including drugs, money and weapons, as well as other items were seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Inspector Dave Hobman, from Swindon South Community Policing Team, said: "This type of organised drug dealing is something we are committed to tackling in Swindon.

"Not only do drugs cause misery for the users, but children are being exploited and there is a knock-on impact for the local community, including violence and criminality.

"Today's warrants are the culmination of lengthy investigation and show fantastic teamwork between communities, our community policing teams and our specialist departments."

To report drug dealing in your local community or to let police know about any suspicious behaviour you may believe is drug dealing, please call them on 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress.

For more information please go to our website: https://www.wiltshire.police.uk/article/1112/Suspect-drug-dealing-