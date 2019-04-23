Hit and run in Wanborough

23 April 2019, 14:40

Police

Police are looking for the driver of a green BMW after a collision with a cyclist in Wanborough.

It happened at just after 11.30am on Sunday as a 54-year-old man was cycling along Foxhill.

He was struck from behind by the vehicle, puncturing his rear tyre and shattering the carbon fibre bike frame, causing damage worth £10,000.

The driver of the vehicle made off without checking on the welfare of the cyclist or to provide insurance details.

PC Connor Crespin said: ''The vehicle involved is described as a green coloured BMW, believed to be approximately 12 years old.

''I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have information which could assist in identifying the vehicle or the driver to come forward.

''This incident could easily have resulted in serious injury to the cyclist - he was fortunate to only sustain a minor scratch to his leg."

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54190038012.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

