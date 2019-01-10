Honda confirms Swindon plant to close for six days

Honda have confirmed six days of non-production at their plant in Swindon.

They will take place in April to help the company deal with any impact of Brexit.

Honda have released this statement:

"Honda of the UK Manufacturing Ltd has been assessing how best to prepare for any disruption caused by logistics and border issues following the UK leaving the EU on 29 March 2019.

To ensure Honda is well paced to adjust to all possible outcomes, we are planning six non-production days in April 2019.

This is to facilitate production recovery activity following any delays at borders on parts.

These contingency provisions have been put in place to best mitigate the risk of disruption to production operations at the Swindon factory."