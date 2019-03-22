Hunting knife seized by police in Trowbridge

22 March 2019, 14:29 | Updated: 22 March 2019, 14:36

Seized by Wiltshire Police

Police investigating reports of teenagers threatening to kill another boy in Trowbridge have made arrests and seized a large hunting knife.

Two 16 year old local boys were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of making threats to kill. One boy was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs and assaulting an emergency worker (Police).

Both were taken into custody and subsequently released under investigation.

A/DS Ted Roe said: "We will continue to carry out pro-active patrols and stop searching individuals where grounds exist. I would like to reassure the public that most people do not carry knives. Where we have information to suggest a person is carrying a weapon we will target them.

"In order to help prevent these incidents we are working closely with our partners to identify and educate young people who we believe may be at risk of being drawn into carrying a weapon. We recognise that we cannot tackle this alone and there is a real passion throughout partner agencies and the community to tackle knife crime, and a great deal of work being completed by all to divert young people from carrying knives.

"There will always be a small number who will continue to carry weapons and we will use all methods at our disposal to target them but we need your help. If you suspect that someone is carrying a weapon then please call 999 and pass us the information immediately."

