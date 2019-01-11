Man jailed for assaulting police officers

A man's been jailed for 22 months for assaulting police officers.

25-year-old Kieran Hutchinson, of Cuckoo Pen Close, Collingbourne Kingston, pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer and criminal damage at Salisbury Crown Court.

Police were called to an address in Tidworth in October after reports of disorder.

On arrival, officers spoke with Hutchinson who was intoxicated and became agitated. He became verbally abusive and threatening to officers and failed to comply with orders, grabbing a glass and attempting to strike an officer.

He became more violent and was eventually tasered.

When he was handcuffed and taken out of the address, he lunged at another officer and head-butted him, causing concussion, resulting in hospital treatment and medication.

While in the police van, Hutchinson continued to be violent, causing himself a head injury. He was taken to Salisbury District Hospital and then to custody where he continued to be threatening and violent to all officers.

He then spat at two officers on the way to a cell, before causing damage to custody clothing and bedding.

PC Aaron Pedliham said: ''I am pleased that Hutchinson has received a custodial sentence, his behaviour was completely unacceptable. He was violent, threatening and abusive throughout his arrest and journey to custody. He was highly intoxicated and showed no respect for anybody around him.â€ In an impact statement addressed to the court.''

Chief Constable Kier Pritchard said: ''My staff work tirelessly to protect the public from situations which may involve, threat, risk or harm and will often place themselves into harm's way in order to undertake this duty.

''It is my belief that being physically or verbally assaulted should never be tolerated or considered to be acceptable as part of their public duty.

''Following this incident, I personally spoke to the officers involved, one of these officers informed me that as a result of the assault, he had damaged the nerve endings in his head and this required him to be on a high level of medication. He was put on recuperative duties which not only impacted on him, but his colleagues, not to mention the impact on his social and family life.

''Behaviour of this nature towards those who are simply trying to protect the public is completely unacceptable and I am pleased that on this occasion, the courts have recognised the impact of this man's actions.''