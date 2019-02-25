Police investigate woman's death in Salisbury

Police are investigation the death of a woman in Salisbury.

She was found at a house in the Collingwood Mews area of the city on Sunday afternoon.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A 59-year-old local man was arrested in connection with this incident and is currently in custody.

People in the local community are likely to see an increased police presence in the area today.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact police on 101 and quote log number 170 of yesterday.