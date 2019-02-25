Police investigate woman's death in Salisbury

25 February 2019, 09:47

police tape generic

Police are investigation the death of a woman in Salisbury.

She was found at a house in the Collingwood Mews area of the city on Sunday afternoon.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A 59-year-old local man was arrested in connection with this incident and is currently in custody.

People in the local community are likely to see an increased police presence in the area today.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact police on 101 and quote log number 170 of yesterday.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco

Meghan Markle's baby gender is revealed as she confides in close pals

Royals

Karren Brady quits Sir Philip Green's retail empire Taveta

UK & World

Bullring owner Hammerson eyes £500m sales in 'tough' UK market

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News