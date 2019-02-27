Teenager jailed for Swindon attack

A seventeen-year-old has been jailed for four years after being found guilty of grievous bodily harm.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, assaulted a man with a metal bar in Limes Avenue, Pinehurst, in December.

His 29-year-old victim was hit from behind and without warning, striking him to the face and head.

He suffered injuries to his jaw and mouth, and his teeth were so badly damaged he required several thousand pounds worth of dental work.

Detective Constable Chris Hughes said: ''The offender struck his victim just once but caused serious damage to his face and teeth. When the victim ran away, the offender attempted to run after him but couldn't keep up.

''This was a completely unmotivated attack, the victim and the offender were not known to each other. The offender has continuously denied being involved in the attack and has shown no remorse for his actions.

''The judge felt that, despite his young age, his behaviour was completely unacceptable and sentenced him to four years, he will spend two years in prison and two years on licence.

''This incident attracted a lot of attention from the local community at the time. Often, victims of violent crimes of this nature may feel scared to report information to police for fear of reprisals or intimidation. However, we cannot stress enough how important it is that victims come forward, we will investigate and we will put offenders before the courts to ensure justice is served.''