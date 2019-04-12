Wiltshire's PCC to step down

Wiltshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has announced he won’t stand at the 2020 elections.

Angus Macpherson has been in the role for two terms, having started in 2012.

He said: "I have decided not to put myself forward for re-election in May 2020 after serving for two terms as Police and Crime Commissioner for the county.

"As we enter another decade I feel it’s the right time to let another person, with their own energy and vision, continue the good work which I and my office have done so far.

"I have served the people of Wiltshire and Swindon as their PCC for nearly eight years and in that time I have made many changes to Wiltshire Police to improve its efficiency and to make it match fit for the 21st century.

"In addition, I have been passionate about bolstering services for those caught up in the criminal justice system, vulnerable people and victims of crime.

"I believe I have accomplished many of the aims which I set out to achieve within the Police and Crime plan, but there is always more to do and I remain fully committed to my role over the next 12 months.

"When I leave in a year’s time I want to make sure I leave with things in the best shape possible for whoever succeeds me so they can continue to build on the important role of Police and Crime Commissioner for Wiltshire and Swindon - representing the public on policing and crime matters.

"I wish all of the candidates the best of luck in their election campaigning."