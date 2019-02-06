Masked Man Robs Leeds Pharmacy

A masked man, armed with a knife, has robbed a pharmacy in Leeds.

Police were called to the Living Care Pharmacy, in Upper Accommodation Road, just before 5.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

A masked man had gone into the store and threatened staff with a knife before stealing cash from the till and a number of boxes of Diazepam.

Detective Inspector David Roberts, of Leeds District CID, said: "No-one was injured but this was obviously a frightening experience for the members of staff involved and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the suspect.

We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a male acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the robbery."