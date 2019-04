Two die in crash in Cudworth

Two men have died following a crash between a car and a bus in Cudworth on Sunday night.

Police say the collision happened at around 10.30pm on Barnsley Road.

A black VW Golf was involved in a crash with a double decker bus. Two men, aged 18 and 24, who were in the car died at the scene.

The bus driver was also left with minor injuries.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who saw it happen.