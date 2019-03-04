Police investigate sexual assault in Yeovil

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in an underpass in Yeovil.

The victim, who is in her thirties, was walking in the underpass at the end of West Hendford at about 3am on Sunday when she was grabbed by a man and pulled to the ground.

The man ran off after the victim fought back.

The offender is described as white, mid-thirties, about 5ft 5ins, of stocky build, with short dark hair and spoke with a foreign accent. He was wearing a hooded top.

DS Mark Probert said: ''We know this incident will be of concern in the local community and Iâ€™d like to reassure the public that a full investigation is already under way.

''The victim will be given any help or support she may need.

''We want to speak to anyone who was in the West Hendford area of Yeovil around the time of the incident, particularly if they saw or heard anything suspicious. We'd also like people to call us if they recognise the description given or have any other information which could help''

If you can help, please call Investigations on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219046383.