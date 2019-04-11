Two jailed for modern slavery

Two people have been jailed after forcing a man to live in a cupboard at their home in St Anne’s, Bristol.

Ion Boboc, 26, and Christiana Tudor-Dobre, 24, were found guilty of modern slavery offences against a 31 year old man.

The victim told officers he regarded them as family but said he was not allowed to use the bathroom or the kitchen table. He was forced to eat and wash himself, his clothes and his dishes outside. Witnesses said they saw him drinking from a hosepipe in the garden.

The court heard the victim was filmed carrying out tasks set by the defendants and was shown footage of him being made to eat highly spiced food and ordered to dance and carry out physical challenges.

Boboc was given a four year and two month jail term at Taunton Crown Court, while Tudor-Dobre received a three year and seven month jail term.

The judge also issued both of them with a Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order which are valid for eight years.

The victim is now is a place of safety being offered support.