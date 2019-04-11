Two jailed for modern slavery

11 April 2019, 17:31 | Updated: 11 April 2019, 17:32

Ion Boboc and Christiana Tudor-Dobre

Two people have been jailed after forcing a man to live in a cupboard at their home in St Anne’s, Bristol.

Ion Boboc, 26, and Christiana Tudor-Dobre, 24, were found guilty of modern slavery offences against a 31 year old man.

The victim told officers he regarded them as family but said he was not allowed to use the bathroom or the kitchen table. He was forced to eat and wash himself, his clothes and his dishes outside. Witnesses said they saw him drinking from a hosepipe in the garden.

The court heard the victim was filmed carrying out tasks set by the defendants and was shown footage of him being made to eat highly spiced food and ordered to dance and carry out physical challenges.

Boboc was given a four year and two month jail term at Taunton Crown Court, while Tudor-Dobre received a three year and seven month jail term.

The judge also issued both of them with a Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order which are valid for eight years.

The victim is now is a place of safety being offered support.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Light aircraft crashes at Merseyside golf course

UK & World

Israeli spacecraft Beresheet crash-lands on the moon

UK & World

Three Chelsea fans denied entry over alleged racist Mohamed Salah chant

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Poundland babygro

Mum sparks debate after calling out Poundland for this 'inappropriate' babygro

Lifestyle

Shila played Aiesha Richards in the soap

Emmerdale’s Shila Iqbal fired from role of Aiesha Richards after racist tweets

Showbiz

Aldi has just announced the return of their popular halloumi fries

Halloumi fries are now being sold at ALDI and they're only £2.29

Food & Health

Primark Birmingham Opens

World’s largest Primark officially opens in Birmingham

Fashion

Lunatics drops on Netflix on 19 April

When is Lunatics on Netflix and what other shows has Chris Lilley created?

TV & Movies

Sleep Divorce

Sleep divorces on the rise among couples who swear sleeping in separate beds improves marriage

Lifestyle