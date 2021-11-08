Aldi 'axe' Kevin the Carrot from 2021 Christmas advert, and introduce new character Ebanana Scrooge

8 November 2021, 11:35

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Aldi appear to have axed popular character Kevin the Carrot from their 2021 Christmas Advert as a teaser clip reveals a new character called Ebanana Scrooge.

Aldi has given fans a sneak peek of their 2021 Christmas advert, but there appears to be one familiar face missing.

For five years now, Kevin the Carrot has been the star of the supermarket's Christmas campaign, however, he appears to have been replaced this year by a new character.

Aldi recently released a 20 second teaser clip from their advert – which will be released in full on November 11 – showing a banana waiting patiently to meet Santa Claus on Christmas Day.

The clip shows the banana, named Ebanana Scrooge, laying on a plate next to a mince pie, excitedly waiting for Father Christmas the next day.

Ebanana Scrooge looks to be the new star of the Aldi Christmas advert
Ebanana Scrooge looks to be the new star of the Aldi Christmas advert. Picture: Aldi
The cute little banana is left upset when Santa Claus doesn't take him
The cute little banana is left upset when Santa Claus doesn't take him. Picture: Aldi

However, when Santa abandons him and only takes the mince pie, Ebanana Scrooge cries out: "Santa, wait…why didn’t he take me?" before uttering: "I hate Christmas…"

No one knows what to expect next, however, if Aldi's Twitter and Instagram page is anything to go by, Christmas appears to have been hijacked by Ebanana this year.

Kevin the Carrot appears to have been axed from the latest Christmas advert
Kevin the Carrot appears to have been axed from the latest Christmas advert. Picture: Aldi

One of the company's tweets reads: "Forget the carrot. It’s time to dangle the banana. #EbananaScrooge"

Another says: "Sorry everyone. Due to ongoing proceedings, #KevinTheCarrot might have to miss Christmas this year."

The company also posted a message to followers which reads: "Aldi fans, if you can see this our account's been hacked.

"It's all gone bananas! Please take everything posted with a pinch of cinnamon."

While nothing has been confirmed, we're hoping Aldi will be coming out with some fun festive merchandise of Ebanana this year.

In previous years, shoppers queued for hours online and outside shops in order to get their hands on a stuffed Kevin the Carrot – but will Ebanana get the same reaction?

