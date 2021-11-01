Christmas 2021 will be lockdown free, says Prime Minister

1 November 2021, 09:46

Boris Johnson said a festive lockdown is 'not on the cards'
Boris Johnson said a festive lockdown is 'not on the cards'. Picture: Getty

PM Boris Johnson has told the public there is 'no evidence' to suggest England will be returning into a state of lockdown in the festive period.

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister has reassured people across England that Christmas 2021 will be lockdown free.

PM Boris Johnson said that despite the growing number of cases of Covid-19, "any kind of lockdown" is "not on the cards".

As he urged the over 50s to book in to receive their booster jabs, the leader xexplained that there was "no evidence" that we should spend Christmas as we did in 2020.

This update comes from the PM during his trip to Rome for the G20 Summit.

Hopefully families and friends will be able to come together this Christmas
Hopefully families and friends will be able to come together this Christmas. Picture: Getty

When asked by journalists if he can guarantee us a good Christmas, he replied: "I see no evidence whatever to think that any kind of lockdown is on the cards.

He added: "We're watching the numbers every day. Yes, it's true that cases are high. But they do not currently constitute any reason to go to Plan B.

"I think it's agreed among absolutely everybody, apart from possibly the Labour Party, so we're sticking with the plan. And I think rather than thinking new restrictions the best thing everybody can do is get that booster jab as soon as you're offered it."

Speaking at the G20 summit, Boris said there was 'no evidence' that we will spend Christmas in lockdown
Speaking at the G20 summit, Boris said there was 'no evidence' that we will spend Christmas in lockdown. Picture: Getty

At the moment, Covid-29 cases across England are on the rise.

According to the Office for National Statistic, they have estimated that there is the same proportion of people in England with the virus as there was during the peak of the pandemic.

However, due to the vaccine rollout, hospitalisations and deaths remain low.

In total, 45.7 million people have been vaccinated in the UK, with certain age groups now being asked to return to receive a booster jab.

If the Government bring in Plan B, we may have to start working from home again
If the Government bring in Plan B, we may have to start working from home again. Picture: Getty

The Government have a Plan B option to fall back on if figures change in the upcoming weeks and months, a plan which could see face masks return to compulsory and people returning to the offices.

