None of the Harry Potter films will be broadcast over the Christmas period

The Harry Potter films are usually a Christmas staple - but none of the main networks will be showing them over the festive period this year.

The seemingly endless supply of festive family films being broadcast is one of the best things about the Christmas period, but Harry Potter fans may be disappointed by this year's line-up.

None of the main channels will be showing any of the films this year - so those hoping to have a Hogwarts marathon will have to look elsewhere.

Radio Times announced the frankly devastating news in an article, writing: "At this point, we only know of one Harry Potter film that you can watch on TV this December - but if and when that changes, we'll be updating this article."

The film they are referring to is Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, which already aired on December 1st.

However, there are a number of other festive TV and films you can watch this year - including the hotly anticipated Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.

The plot for the special was recently revealed, and the synopsis reads: “This year we’re off to Wales for the festivities, where Bryn (Rob Brydon) is cooking dinner for over thirteen people. Understandably he’s tense.

"Pam (Alison Steadman) would secretly prefer to spend Christmas in Essex as she finds Gwen’s (Melanie Walters) house a bit lacking. But the deal has always been that they alternate every year, and this time it’s the turn of the Wests to host Christmas with everyone under one small roof."

It adds: "For Gavin (Mathew Horne) and Stacey (Joanna Page), parenthood continues to present them with several challenges, their ‘baby’ now being ten. Smithy (James Corden), too, continues to commit to his fatherly role, making the journey to Barry at weekends and every second Wednesday to see twelve-year-old Neil the Baby.