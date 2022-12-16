Should you wash your Christmas turkey before cooking it?

16 December 2022, 09:01

Experts have warned Christmas cooks not to wash the turkey.
Experts have warned Christmas cooks not to wash the turkey. Picture: Getty

With roast potatoes to prepare, gravy to simmer and vegetables to peel and roast, do you really need to wash your turkey too?

A turkey dinner with all the trimmings is no doubt one of the highlights of Christmas Day.

The delicious bird with crispy skin traditionally takes centre stage, along with fluffy roast potatoes, buttery vegetables and glugs of rich gravy.

But as many families know, a holiday table heavy with home-cooked delights takes a lot of preparation.

And as if the peeling, chopping, slicing, dicing and part-boiling wasn't enough, some budding chefs have even asked if you need to wash your turkey before cooking it.

Raw poultry and meat can contain germs like salmonella and campylobacter.
Raw poultry and meat can contain germs like salmonella and campylobacter. Picture: Getty

Thankfully you can scratch that job off your long kitchen to-do list as food experts have revealed that rinsing poultry under the tap is not necessary.

In fact, in some cases it can be pretty dangerous due to the spread of deadly bacteria contained within the raw meat.

The United States Department of Agriculture explained: "Many consumers think that washing their turkey will remove bacteria and make it safer. However, it’s virtually impossible to wash bacteria off the bird.

"Instead, juices that splash during washing can transfer bacteria onto the surfaces of your kitchen, other foods and utensils. This is called cross-contamination, which can make you and your guests very sick."

Experts have warned Christmas cooks not to wash the turkey.
Experts have warned Christmas cooks not to wash the turkey. Picture: Getty

If you do need to clean the turkey before it goes in the oven, experts suggest wiping it with a disposable paper towel, which immediately gets thrown in the bin.

However just properly cooking the Christmas turkey will kill any salmonella or campylobacter that may be present.

The USDA continued: "The only way to destroy bacteria on your turkey is to cook it to a safe minimum internal temperature of 165 °F as measured with a food thermometer.

"Some chefs prefer to cook to a higher temperature for flavor and texture."

And after handling the turkey? "Be sure to wash your hands with warm water and soap for 20 seconds. This simple, but important step can help keep you and your guests safe from foodborne illness," added the USDA.

So whoever is on turkey duty during your Christmas Day, tell them the bird doesn't need a wash – just their hands instead.

Read more:

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby has shown off her ski chalet

Inside Holly Willoughby's family ski holiday in £1k a night luxury chalet

Celebrities

A dog has reunited with its family after seven years

Dog reunited with owners seven years after running away

Lifestyle

Marvin and Rochelle Humes have shown off their beautiful garden

Rochelle Humes shows off huge garden covered in snow at £3.3million home

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon shared sweet photos of Rex and Rose in the snow

Stacey Solomon defended by fans after sharing photos of Rex in the snow

Celebrities

Here's when the supermarkets are open this Christmas period

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2022: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Lifestyle

Hotels in the EU will soon be banned from giving out free miniature toiletries

Hotels could soon be banned from giving away mini toiletries

Travel

A woman has asked for advice on her Christmas Day dilemma

‘My sister in law charged me £40 to have Christmas dinner at hers – there wasn’t even dessert!’

Christmas

Smoking is now banned for future generations in New Zealand

New Zealand bans cigarettes for future generations

News

Mark Wright has shown off his incredible mansion in the snow

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan show off £3.5m mansion covered in snow

Celebrities

Love Island Australia have cancelled Casa Amor this year

Love Island Australia 2022 reveal they've cancelled Casa Amor this year

TV & Movies

Here's how to get rid of window condensation

Cleaning expert swears by washing up liquid hack to stop condensation

Lifestyle

A man has shared a text he received

Woman charges friend £2 for petrol after giving him a lift home

Lifestyle

A teacher has revealed what she doesn't want for Christmas

'I'm a teacher and these are the Christmas gifts we hate getting’

Lifestyle

Salt could be the solution to condensation around your windows

Putting a bowl of salt on your window sill can stop condensation

Lifestyle

Mamma Mia! I have A Dream will be out on ITV next year

New reality show searching for next stars of Mamma Mia! the musical

TV & Movies