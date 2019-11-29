Woman puts £5.99 orange spice sticks in radiators in genius hack that makes her whole house smell festive

The handy hack will have your whole home smelling festive in no time (stock images). Picture: Getty

The woman shared her genius Christmas hack on a money-saving Facebook page.

A woman has shared a genius hack to making her entire house smell festive - and all you'll need is some £5.99 orange spice sticks from Amazon.

She revealed that she put the sticks in her radiators, and when she turns them on her whole house is filled with the smell of warm spices.

The orange scent sticks, which come in packs of six, are available from Amazon for just £5.99 - and the Christmas tree decorations come with hooks to ensure they can be hung up with ease.

Scentsicles Spiced Orange Scent Sticks - Pack of 6. Picture: Amazon

Writing on Extreme Couponing an Bargains UK, the woman revealed: “I read on here a while ago about putting a cinnamon stick on the radiator (well the inside of the radiator) I didn't have any.“But I did have some of these left over from last year.

“So I tried it... just one laying inside the radiator near the front door and my house smells amazing.

“I can smell it all over the house it's really REALLY lovely.

“I haven't even needed to burn a wax melt today.

She then added: "You can find these various places (and all different smells) so maybe a little Google search to find the cheapest place.

You can buy spice sticks from a number of UK retailers (stock image). Picture: Getty

"You won't regret it honestly."

Her post has been liked hundreds of times, and many pointed out that Aldi are selling similar sticks for just £2.49.

One person commented: “I've bought from Aldi to hang on the tree & they smell divine.”

And another said: “Wow what a fab idea.”

