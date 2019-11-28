Joe Swash admits he struggled with Stacey Solomon's 'overprotective' parenting

Joe Swash has said Stacey was overprotective with baby Rex. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Joe Swash has admitted he had to ‘bite his tongue’ when Stacey Solomon became overprotective over their newborn baby.

Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon welcomed little Rex in May this year along with partner Joe Swash.

But the 30-year-old has now revealed she turned into a "lioness" around the tot, and even struggled to let his own dad near him.

Speaking on her podcast Here We Go Again, Stacey said: "I did go a little bit, I'm not going to say crazy, I'm going to say warranted.

"I went lioness, it was all necessary or at least I believed it was necessary at the time.

"It was imperative for me at that point, after I had Rex I felt like - also because he was a little bit early, and he was tiny and he struggled to feed, I just didn't want anything to harm him and this overwhelming sense of needing to protect him just took over my life."

With Joe joining his girlfriend on the podcast, Stacey confessed she became increasingly worried about germs around Rex.

"Nobody was allowed near him including you and that wasn't anything against you,” she told Joe, explaining: “But I just struggled, I didn't want anyone kissing him, I didn't want any germs going near him.

"I didn't want... I felt like he was fresh out of my vagina and so he knows my body but he doesn't know anyone else's body and everything else was alien."

Joe, 37, replied: "I did have to bite my tongue quite a lot because every urge and every feeling that you get about Rex as a mum, you know being a lioness, wanting to protect him, as a dad I get them exact feelings."

The former I’m A Celeb star said people tend to think that a father's feelings towards their children aren't as strong, but added: "They are. So I did struggle."

Meanwhile, Joe and Stacey have been together since 2015 but have insisted they’re in no rush to get married.

Appearing on Loose Women, Stacey told her co-stars: "I've always dreamed of having a wedding but now I'm older and have children and a relationship I absolutely love, I still don't feel like marriage is at the forefront for us.

The star - who is also mum to boys Zachary, 11, and Leighton, 7, - added: "I feel like everything else comes first and I'm not ultra religious and it's not something I feel like we need to have."

Listen to Here We Go Again with Stacey Solomon