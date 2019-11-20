Stacey Solomon melts fans’ hearts as she shares her ‘favourite’ picture of Rex smiling while asleep

20 November 2019, 15:09

Stacey Solomon shared the sweetest picture of baby Rex yet
Stacey Solomon shared the sweetest picture of baby Rex yet. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon’s baby Rex looks like the happiest baby ever.

Since Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash welcomed their first baby together earlier this year, the Loose Women star has treated fans to some adorable snaps of the little one.

But it looks like Stacey, who found fame following her X Factor stint, has officially melted fans hearts with her “favourite picture of all time”.

READ MORE: Joe Swash admits he has tasted Stacey Solomon's breast milk following birth of baby Rex

Posting the snap on her Instagram story, Stacey got cosy with her little one in bed.

Baby Rex fell asleep with his hand on Stacey Solomon's face
Baby Rex fell asleep with his hand on Stacey Solomon's face. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

In the adorable picture, baby Rex had fallen asleep with a smile on his face and his hand placed lovingly on Stacey’s face.

The mum-of three wrote on the picture: “Think this may be my favourite picture of all time”, adding: “Finally fell asleep stroking mummy’s beard”.

Stacey also added the comment “that smile though” with a crying emoji face, pointing to his little grin.

Earlier in the night, Stacey was struggling to get her little one off to sleep, revealing to her fans that he “100% knows I’m leaving for Loose Women at 6AM tomorrow”.

Rex is Stacey and Joe’s first baby together, although they both have children from previous relationships.

Joe and Stacey first got together in 2016 and now live together with Rex and Stacey’s two sons – Leighton, 11, and Zachary, 7.

Rex was born in May this year, and the couple announced the news on Instagram hours later.

Writing on Stacey’s Instagram, Joe posted at the time: “This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world.

“We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting. We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months.

“I’m lost for words to describe how I’m feeling. So for now, I’m going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans. I didn’t think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X.”

READ NOW: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash share first ever family Christmas cards - and the photos are hilarious

