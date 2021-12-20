Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2021: From Tesco to Waitrose, Lidl and Aldi

20 December 2021, 08:48

This is when your local supermarket will be open over Christmas and New Year
This is when your local supermarket will be open over Christmas and New Year. Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

This is when your favourite supermarkets will be open during the Christmas and New Year period.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

While Christmas is almost here, for many people stocking up on festive treats there is still more to purchase through Christmas and into the New Year.

Of course, our supermarket opening times change drastically over this period, in order to give staff a much deserved break to enjoy the holiday.

In order to avoid getting caught out over the festive period, it's important to know when your local will be open.

Here, we've put together a list of all the opening hours for your favourite supermarkets:

Tesco

Christmas Eve: Tesco Extra, Superstores and Metro close doors at 7pm. Tesco Express will remain open until 10pm.

Christmas Day: All store will close

Boxing Day: Normal Sunday opening hours (10pm-4pm) for Tesco Extras and Superstores. Tesco Express will open from 9am to 7am.

27th December: Stores will be open between 8am - 6pm.

New Year's Eve: Tesco Extras, Superstores and Metros will close at 7pm. Tesco Express stores will close at 10pm.

New Year's Day: Tesco Extras, Superstores and Metro open 8am - 6pm. Tesco Express open from 8am - 10pm.

Tesco, like many other supermarket chains, will be closed on Christmas Day to give their staff some well-deserved time off
Tesco, like many other supermarket chains, will be closed on Christmas Day to give their staff some well-deserved time off. Picture: Alamy

Sainsbury's

Christmas Eve: 6am - 7pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: CLOSED

New Year's Day: 8am - 8pm

Waitrose

Waitrose advise that people check the opening hours of their local store as some times will vary.

However, they have said that most shops will have extended opening hours in the days leading up to Christmas, with most locations keeping their doors open until 11pm. Here's the rest of the opening hours:

Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: CLOSED

New Year's Eve: 8am - 6pm

New Year's Day: CLOSED [Small number will be open with varying opening hours between 7am - 10pm]

*CLOSED - [Exception Welcome Break motorway service stations and Shell forecourts]

Waitrose will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day
Waitrose will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day. Picture: Alamy

Lidl

Lidl stores will have the following opening hours over Christmas:

December 23: 7am - 11pm

Christmas Eve: Inside M25 - 7am - 7pm

Outside M25 - 7am - 6pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: Inside M25 - 10am - 7pm

Outside M25 - CLOSED

New Year's Eve: Inside M25 - 8am - 8pm

Outside M25 - 8am - 6pm

Aldi

Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: CLOSED

New Year's Eve: 8am - 6pm

New Year's Day: CLOSED

