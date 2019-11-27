You can now get mince pie, mint chocolate and brandy butter flavoured popcorn

27 November 2019, 18:28

Christmas popcorn is the treat you never knew you needed
Christmas popcorn is the treat you never knew you needed. Picture: Heart
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

Christmas crisps and sandwiches are a big part of British winter diets, but this year there's a new festive snack in town...

Mince pie flavoured popcorn is what you never knew you needed… until now.

Christmas flavoured crisps, festive sandwiches and even gyoza, have all been given a Yuletide update, and now it’s the humble popcorn’s turn.

Gourmet brand Joe & Seph’s already had thrilled snack fans with their experimental tastes - including the divine-all-year-round Marmite variety - but now there are three seasonal Christmas options in the mix.

Mince pie is joined by brandy butter and mint chocolate, with standard 80g bags priced £4, and larger 120g bags at £5.

Brandy butter is flavoured with aged Spanish brandy infused caramel; mince pie has all the dried and citrus fruits you’d find in real mincemeat, again soaked in Spanish brandy; and mint chocolate is encased in chocolate, caramel and flavoured with peppermint.

Each of the bags, available from the Joe & Seph’s website, make a great gift, especially for work Secret Santa.

But who are we kidding?

These also make a great Christmas present for yourself… after all, wrapping, socialising and fully embracing the spirit of the season can be exhausting.

