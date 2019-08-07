Boardmasters music festival cancelled

There was anger, frustration and disappointment etched on the faces of hundreds of festival goers, at Newquay station, heading home after the cancellation of Boardmasters 2019.

Despite announcements not to travel a group from Essex stepped off the train, they had already started travelling on the overnight sleeper when they found out the news and they were determined to make a weekend of it in the Cornish town.

Many of those leaving had to phone parents to get the money to buy tickets for the extra travel, even though major train carrier First Great Western issued the following statements on social media.

In response to the cancellation of the #Boardmasters music festival, those with return tickets from #Newquay between now and Monday can use their returns today from 09:30.

UPDATE: Unused train tickets to and from #Newquay for #Boardmasters can be refunded at your point of purchase, including normally non-refundable Advance fares.

The reason for the cancellation was the predicted weather for this weekend.

There is a yellow weather warning for Friday and Saturday for torrential rain and high winds, predicted gusts between 40-60 miles per hour.

The surfing competition started in almost perfect conditions at Fistral beach and will continue.

Many businesses in the town told us how they had ordered extra stock, sometimes two or three times the normal amount.

Many had also recruited extra staff or even had cancelled holidays to man their shops.

The site at high on the cliffs at Watergate Bay was put on lockdown as on Wednesday afternoon de-rigging of he site had already begun.

Security staff told us how they had been ‘let go’ as there was no need for them.

Many volunteers were either finding somewhere else to stay in local B&Bs or hotels - But, rooms in the town were scarce.

The Boardmasters Organisers announced in the early evening that tickets would be refunded at face value.

They issued this statement: Boardmasters has confirmed that anyone who purchased tickets via the Boardmasters website and official ticket sellers will receive a refund in full for the face value of their ticket.

More information regarding how to claim your refund will be released as soon as possible via Boardmasters social media channels

Andy Cole, Vice Chair of Newquay Business Improvement District, said: "Everyone across Newquay is understandably disappointed that the 2019 Boardmasters music festival at Watergate Bay will not now be going ahead, but we are all fully supportive of the Boardmasters' commendable decision which put vital safety concerns first and foremost.

“However, as Cornwall's leading lifestyle destination, Newquay town is very much open and welcoming visitors across the rest of this week and across the weekend.

“We've got the WQS surf contest ongoing at our world-renowned Fistral Beach and a plethora of activities, events and happenings for people of all ages right across our beautiful resort.

“Newquay BID will be collating these and sharing info about these opportunities across its social channels - Newquay BID and LoveNQY - across the coming days.”