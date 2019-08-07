Boardmasters music festival cancelled

7 August 2019, 23:51 | Updated: 8 August 2019, 00:17

There was anger, frustration and disappointment etched on the faces of hundreds of festival goers, at Newquay station, heading home after the cancellation of Boardmasters 2019.

Despite announcements not to travel a group from Essex stepped off the train, they had already started travelling on the overnight sleeper when they found out the news and they were determined to make a weekend of it in the Cornish town.

Many of those leaving had to phone parents to get the money to buy tickets for the extra travel, even though major train carrier First Great Western issued the following statements on social media.

In response to the cancellation of the #Boardmasters music festival, those with return tickets from #Newquay between now and Monday can use their returns today from 09:30.

UPDATE: Unused train tickets to and from #Newquay for #Boardmasters can be refunded at your point of purchase, including normally non-refundable Advance fares.

The reason for the cancellation was the predicted weather for this weekend.

There is a yellow weather warning for Friday and Saturday for torrential rain and high winds, predicted gusts between 40-60 miles per hour.

The surfing competition started in almost perfect conditions at Fistral beach and will continue.

Many businesses in the town told us how they had ordered extra stock, sometimes two or three times the normal amount.

Many had also recruited extra staff or even had cancelled holidays to man their shops.

The site at high on the cliffs at Watergate Bay was put on lockdown as on Wednesday afternoon de-rigging of he site had already begun.

Security staff told us how they had been ‘let go’ as there was no need for them.

Many volunteers were either finding somewhere else to stay in local B&Bs or hotels - But, rooms in the town were scarce.

The Boardmasters Organisers announced in the early evening that tickets would be refunded at face value.

They issued this statement:  Boardmasters has confirmed that anyone who purchased tickets via the Boardmasters website and official ticket sellers will receive a refund in full for the face value of their ticket. 

 More information regarding how to claim your refund will be released as soon as possible via Boardmasters social media channels

Andy Cole, Vice Chair of Newquay Business Improvement District, said: "Everyone across Newquay is understandably disappointed that the 2019 Boardmasters music festival at Watergate Bay will not now be going ahead, but we are all fully supportive of the Boardmasters' commendable decision which put vital safety concerns first and foremost.  

“However, as Cornwall's leading lifestyle destination, Newquay town is very much open and welcoming visitors across the rest of this week and across the weekend.  

“We've got the WQS surf contest ongoing at our world-renowned Fistral Beach and a plethora of activities, events and happenings for people of all ages right across our beautiful resort. 

“Newquay BID will be collating these and sharing info about these opportunities across its social channels - Newquay BID and LoveNQY - across the coming days.”

Surf competition continues

Latest News

See more Latest News

Giovani Lo Celso: Tottenham agree £55m fee for Real Betis midfielder

Sport

Real Madrid in talks to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain

Sport

Kieran Tierney fee agreed between Arsenal and Celtic

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Here's what the Big Brother series 3 cast are doing now

Where are the Celebrity Big Brother season 3 cast now? From PJ Ellis to Alex Sibley

TV & Movies

What plastic surgery has Lauren Goodger had and what did the Celebs Go Dating star look like before?

What plastic surgery has Lauren Goodger had and what did the Celebs Go Dating star look like before?

Celebrities

Steff weighed 32 stone at her heaviest

Woman crowdfunds for surgery to remove 15lbs of excess skin after shedding 12 stone

Lifestyle

There's a huge selection of gorgeous brown lipsticks on the market

Brown lipstick is back in - as 90s fashion and makeup makes its return

Beauty

Amber Gill remembered Greg O'Shea with a sweet gesture during This Morning

Love Island winner Amber Gill pays subtle tribute to Greg O’Shea on This Morning as he returns to Ireland

TV & Movies

Lee Ryan is currently appearing in Celebs Go Dating

How many kids does Lee Ryan have and who's the Blue singer's ex fiancé Sammi Millar?

Celebrities