Firefighters tackle huge gorse fires on Bodmin moor

18 April 2019, 07:09 | Updated: 18 April 2019, 07:39

Bodmin moor fire

Firefighters have been dealing with several large gorse fires on Bodmin moor.

After 11pm last night (17th April 2019) firefighters received a number of calls to a gorse fire on Bodmin moor.

When they arrived, they found several pockets of fire, which have since spread across 2-4 miles. 

The fires have been reported at Bolventor, Dozmary Pool and Draynes Valley.

More than 80 firefighters have worked through the night to control the fires.

Devon and Cornwall police are there, and in a statement have said "we are requesting the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police on 101, quoting log 71 of 18/04/19. To report a fire, dial 999 immediately and ask for the Fire Service."

A command point was set up on Bodmin Moor as resources continue to deal with numerous fires. 

Throughout the night, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service resources from many stations have been hard at work. 

Stations include Bodmin, Launceston, Callington, St Austell, St Dennis, Delabole, Wadebridge, St Just and Lostwithiel as well as 5 officers. 

At 7.30am firefighters are starting to leave the scene, but are defensively monitoring hotspots.

