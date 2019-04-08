Prince Charles pulls a pint

8 April 2019, 10:35 | Updated: 8 April 2019, 10:40

His Royal Highness The Duke of Cornwall visited St Austell Brewery in celebration of Tribute Pale Ale’s 20th anniversary and in recognition of the company’s Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

The brewery was awarded the honour last year, for sustainable development initiatives across its operations.

Outside he talked in a relaxed mood with children and teachers from Charlestown Primary School.

The Prince was also introduced to representatives from ‘Pub is The Hub’, the not-for-profit organisation he founded to improve community services and activities. His Royal Highness officially launched the charity during his last visit to St Austell Brewery in 2001 when the Company celebrated its 150th Anniversary.

In recognition of Tribute’s 20th anniversary, and to mark the royal visit, The Prince was invited to unveil a special ceramic tankard designed by Emma Bridgewater CBE – a collaborator with the St Austell Bay Economic Forum

The tankard symbolises the reconnection between St Austell, the home of china clay in the UK and Emma Bridgewater’s home town, Stoke-on-Trent - a town celebrated worldwide for its potteries.

His Royal Highness was also shown how to pour the perfect pint of the brewer’s flagship beer, Tribute Pale Ale, by one of St Austell Brewery’s apprentices.

On his departure, The Prince was gifted a birch tree, a twin of which will be planted in the centre of St Austell to mark the royal visit.

