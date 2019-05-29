Teenager Jailed Over Poole Stabbing

A teenager from Poole who stabbed a man in the head, cutting off part of his ear, has been jailed.

19-year-old Momodou Darboe from Langdon Road was sentenced on Tuesday 28 May 2019 at Southampton Crown Court after admitting offences of inflicting grievous bodily harm, possessing a bladed article in a public place, possessing an offensive weapon, criminal damage and possessing a class B drug.

He was jailed for a total of three years and four months.

At around 1am on the morning of Tuesday 1 January 2019 the victim, a man aged in his 40s, heard raised voices outside his address in Gladstone Road.

He went outside and saw the defendant involved in a row with a group of people.

The victim approached Darboe to see if he needed help and if he was alright. He did not see what happened but suddenly felt a pain around his left ear and ran back into his house, locking the door behind him.

He realised he was bleeding heavily from his left ear. His partner phoned the emergency services and while that was happening.



Darboe approached the victim’s house and used what was described by a witness as a bat or blunt instrument to smash the glass on the front door.

Officers attended and following a search of the area Darboe was arrested. He was found to be in possession of a lock knife, which had blood on the three-inch blade. He was also found to have cannabis in his sock.

The victim was taken to Poole Hospital, where he received nine stitches to a deep laceration running behind his left ear down toward his neck. He also had the upper piece of his ear cut off.

Detective Constable Kat Rawlings, of Bournemouth CID, said:



“The victim in this case did nothing to provoke Darboe and was subjected to a violent attack with a knife that left him with a nasty injury that will have a lasting impact.

“We know only too well the devastating consequences of knife crime and we will do all we can to take action against those who go out armed with a weapon and attack innocent members of the public.

“I am pleased that in this case we were able to quickly identity Darboe as the offender and ensure he was brought before the court.”