16yo remains in hospital after stabbing in Norwich

A 16 year old boy is still receiving hospital treatment after being stabbed in the back, arm and head in Norwich on Friday night.

It happened during a disturbance involving up to 10 youths on Mountbatten Drive.

It's not thought his injuries will require surgery.

Three people have been arrested and questioned over what happened.



The male suspects, two aged 16 and one aged 17, all from the Norwich area, have been released on bail until April 20 while enquiries continue.



Detective Inspector Chris Burgess, from Norwich CID, whose team is leading the enquiry, urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.



He said: "This was a very nasty assault which has understandably caused concern in the local community and increased patrols will take place over the next few days to offer some reassurance.



"A number of units attended the scene on the night of the incident and since then we've been working to establish the circumstances of the assault and trace those involved.



"We've carried out house-to-house enquiries, examined CCTV and taken statements from witnesses and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.



"Those involved are aged in their mid-to-late teens and are likely to be still living at home. I would therefore urge parents not to overlook any changes in their child's behaviour, which could be considered out of character."



Det Insp Burgess added: "The consequences of knife crime can be severe, even fatal, which is why we take any offences involving knives extremely seriously.



"We have a number of measures in place to tackle knife crime and to educate young people about the dangers but the community have a role in this too.



"We all have a part to play in keeping communities safe so if you know or suspect that someone is carrying a knife, report it."