An Ipswich student has built a full scale shepherd's hut for her school project

Isabelle Tucker from Ipswich High School has spent around 500 hours making the wooden hut for an Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) alongside her A-Levels.

Students had the choice between making an artefact with an accompanying 1000 word essay or a 5000 word essay, which all of her classmates chose instead.

A EPQ is an independent research project which gives students a taster of university-style learning.

Isabelle Tucker told Heart:

"Lots of people didn't think I'd be able to do it, I think they thought that perhaps it wouldn't be a very good standard because I'd be making it at home. I know that some teachers thought that it wouldn't be possible and lots of people thought that as well.

After Christmas I was up every night until 11pm or 12pm doing it and then the last few weeks before I bought it to school sometimes I didn't go to bed until, about 2am in the morning trying to finish it.

In the middle was the hardest, when I thought and was wondering why I'd done it."

She is currently studying A-Levels in economics, geography and design technology and wants to continue her passions for building and design at University with a Furniture and Product Design course.

Nicola Griffiths, deputy head of Ipswich High School said:

"All of our EPQ projects and presentations this year have been brilliant including Isabelle's incredible shepherd's hut.

The EPQ is highly valued by universities and we find it really helps to demonstrate the skills and knowledge of our pupils."