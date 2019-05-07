Bury St Edmunds town crier 'announces' royal birth

7 May 2019, 09:27 | Updated: 7 May 2019, 09:28

Town crier Tony Appleton

Bury St Edmunds' town crier Tony Appleton once again took on unofficial announcement duties after the latest royal baby birth on Monday.

He made his way to Windsor to please crowds with his bellowing and bell-ringing, proclaiming the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child.

The seventh in line for the throne was born just before 5.30am.

He'll be introduced to the public tomorrow.

The favourites so far when it comes to a name are James, Arthur and Alexander.

Tony has acted as an unofficial royal crier at previous royal events, and hit TV screens worldwide after the birth of Prince George in 2013.

"Well because I've been doing it for so long now - three royal babies, and the royal family have actually put me in a book, so obviously they know me - I feel part of it," he told Heart.

"People do look forward to seeing me there.

"It's very difficult to explain but it's a fantastic feeling.

"It takes me - when I've done it - especially the royal babies - it takes me at least three weeks to come down from this high from this role."

