Council Tax changes announced by West Suffolk Council

St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath council's announce their first budget as a combined West Suffolk authority.

From May the two authorities will run as the West Suffolk council, covering both of their areas.

The budget includes a council tax increase for people living in Forest Heath.

Those in a Band D property will be charged an extra £4.95 per year for the next three years. That equals out at just under 10p extra a week.

St Edmundsbury residents in Band D properties are having their council tax kept the same as their current rate, with no plans for an increase.

Cllr Stephen Edwards, Cabinet Member for Resources and Performance for Forest Heath District Council told Heart:

"This is a budget for the new West Suffolk Council that invests in the future of our area. It builds on the good work that both Forest Heath District and St Edmundsbury Borough Councils have delivered previously.

As part of the creation the Council Tax levels for the both authorities will be harmonised over seven years. This means the former Forest Heath area, will see a rise in Council Tax of just under 10p a week but this would have been the case whether a new Council had been created or not.

It was also part of the business case when the plans were announced more than a year ago and have been approved by Government.

The Shadow Authority is also going through harmonising various policies ready for the beginning of April and the creation of the new West Suffolk Council."

The authorities also agreed for a 100% discount for 16-25 year olds, who have been in the council's care system and live alone.

Both St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath councils are also focusing on bringing business and jobs into West Suffolk by setting up a £40 million investment fund.