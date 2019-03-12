Great Yarmouth Council to prosecute two over boxing match

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is prosecuting two people for alleged health and safety offences in connection with a boxing match which led to the death of young boxer Kuba Moczyk.

Jakub Moczyk, known as Kuba, died following the boxing match, which was held as part of a fight night at the Atlantis Arena Tower Complex, on Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, on November 19, 2016. He was aged 22. An inquest into his death was held in October 2017.

Following an investigation by the council under the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974, the council has decided to prosecute Aurelijus Kerpe, the event promoter, and Andrew Cowlard, the medical cover provider.

Aurelijus Kerpe, aged 34, of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, is accused under the Act of failing in his alleged duty to promote and organise the night of boxing matches in such a way as to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, that the boxers were not exposed to health and safety risks.

Andrew Cowlard, aged 54, of Ormesby, Norfolk, was a director and manager of Lifeshield Medical Service Ltd. He is accused under the Act that an alleged failing of that company was allegedly committed with his consent or connivance or was attributable to his neglect.

Lifeshield Medical Service Ltd's alleged failing was in its duty to provide medical services, including pre-fight medical checks of boxers, in such a way as to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, that the boxers were not exposed to health and safety risks. That company has since been dissolved and so could not be charged as a separate, third defendant.

The first hearing is scheduled to take place at Norwich Magistrates' Court this Friday.