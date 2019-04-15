Domestic abuse victims speak out in Norfolk

15 April 2019, 07:36 | Updated: 15 April 2019, 07:38

Domestic abuse

Two brothers whose mother and sister were murdered by their father in 2016 are in Norwich later to help raise awareness of domestic abuse.

Luke and Ryan Hart will also attend events in King's Lynn and Great Yarmouth to discuss coercion and control.

They are fully-booked and around 680 attendees will be taking part.

Luke and Ryan's abusive dad killed their mother and sister in a car park in Lincolnshire, before taking his own life too.

"After the murders of mum and Charlotte, we realised that there were two options available to Ryan and I," Luke told Heart.

"One was to remain silent - and really we'd always remain silent under our father - he didn't let us have a voice.

"And the other was to speak out about what had happened.

"We don't want the abusers and the fear of abuse to silence anyone."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Is Tiger Woods' Masters triumph the greatest sporting comeback in history?

Sport

Environmental activists block parts of central London in climate change protest

UK & World

Shaun Edwards opts out of Wigan Warriors move

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Jonathan Goodwin - Britain's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent: Who is Jonathan Goodwin? Wife, age, career of escapologist and daredevil

TV & Movies

Stacey grabbed Kevin's BUM after they performed the Charleston

Stacey Dooley grabs Kevin Clifton's bum: Strictly stars' chemistry caught on camera

Showbiz

There's a variety of different beauty eggs on offer if you're not a far of chocolate

All the best beauty Easter eggs for 2019 – From Glossybox to Lush Cosmetics

Lifestyle

Line of Duty

Line of Duty viewers spot huge blunder they believe proves Hastings is corrupt cop H

TV & Movies

Peter Andre has spoken out about his feud with Ant and Dec

Peter Andre reveals shocking 'secret feud' with Ant and Dec

Celebrities

BGT masked magician

Britain's Got Talent fans claim they know the masked magician's real identity

TV & Movies